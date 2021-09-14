LAMBERTVILLE — Devastated by what was left of Hurricane Ida rumbling through New Jersey on Sept. 1, this city along the Delaware River will provide one-stop access to recovery resources for both residents and business owners.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center, or MARC, will be available Wednesday from 2 to 7:30 p.m. in the area known as the "Sledding Hill" at North Main Street and Phillips Barber Road, according to a flyer distributed by city officials.

Help will be offered regardless of the extent or nature of damage incurred, the city said.

Get our free mobile app

A release said Lambertville had been recognized as a "significant site" within the state's official disaster declaration. Its county, Hunterdon, is one of 11 in New Jersey approved for federal aid so far.

The city is coordinating the MARC along with the American Red Cross New Jersey Region. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will continue to be available adjacent to the MARC, at the Union Fire House, officials said.

Participating partners will include city, county, and state government agencies and legislators' offices, the United Way of Hunterdon County, Family Promise, Fisherman's Mark, Crisis Cleanup, and NJ Americorps.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

8 ways to battle the spotted lanternfly in NJ

Incredible, heartbreaking images of Ida's damage in New Jersey In just a few hours the remnants from Ida spawned three tornadoes, dropped between 8 and 10 inches of rain, left over two dozen people dead and plunged thousands into darkness.