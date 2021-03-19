The son of the Lambertville city clerk was charged with possession of child pornography by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Mitchell Ege Jr., 36, was arrested on Thursday. The details of the arrest, including how many files he possessed, were not disclosed.

His mother, Cynthia Ege, is Lambertville's city clerk and registrar. According to a 2014 NJ.com report, his father Mitch Ege is a retired Raritan Township police officer and his brother Justin was the city's first paid firefighter.

Ege Jr. was a Lambertville volunteer firefighter.

He was charged with second-degree possession of child pornography and is being held in the Warren County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Williams asked anyone with information about Ege to contact his office at 908-788-1129.

This is the second similar charge in recent months against someone tied to the city's emergency services. Douglas Gimson, an employee of the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad from November 2016 to May 2017, was charged in December with recording people while they used the squad house restrooms.

