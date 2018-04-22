Lakewood standoff ends peacefully after man surrenders to cops

LAKEWOOD — Police swarmed an Ocean County home on Saturday night after receiving a call expressing concern for the well-being of a resident.

After unsuccessfully trying to make contact with the man inside the home on Buckingham Drive, the Lakewood Police Department Special Response Team was brought in along with a crisis negotiator, according to Lakewood Police spokesman Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

The Lakewood Scoop reported the resident had called his friend and threatened to harm himself.

The 58-year-old resident spoke on the phone to the negotiators for a long period of time and agreed to come out peacefully, Staffordsmith said. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, according to Staffordsmith.

Staffordsmith did not disclose the man's identity.

