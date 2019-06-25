Lakewood shooting victim was father to three, sports coach

LAKEWOOD — The man shot dead on Friday night inside his home has been identified as a father of three.

Eric Galarza, 36, was shot multiple times inside his home on Lucy Road in Lakewood on Friday night, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. He did not disclose additional details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Galarza was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Nearly a month ago, at least a dozen shots were fired at a Lakewood house but no people were struck.

Garlarza was married and has three sons, according to his obituary. He was a former semi-pro football and softball player, and coached his son's teams. He worked as a crew supervisor for Leisure Village East in Lakewood.

Viewing hours for will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the D'Elia Funeral Home in Lakewood. A funeral service will be held at 8:30 p.m. during the viewing hours The family asked anyone attending to wear their favorite sports jersey.

