Lakewood, NJ cops pays for stranger’s cab after breaking down

It's another one of those positive stories that we see on a daily basis. They typically get very little if any coverage from the corporate media and often times the officers involved get no recognition for their actions.

Today's #BlueFriday honoree is Lakewood Patrolman Dawry Desangles.

He was called to a scene where a car had broken down in the area. The stranded motorist was in a tough spot, the car not working and no money for a ride. The officer, according to witnesses, did not hesitate to help and actually took money from his own pocket to pay for the guy's ride home.

The report would not have even seen the light of day if not for witnesses telling the local press about the officer's act of kindness. It's a small gesture on the part of the officer with a huge impact.

The best part of the story is the officer did it without looking for credit. He just acted. As the saying goes, it's how you act when no one is looking that truly defines your character.

I'd like to thank all the officers who serve across our state and nation for their dedication to service, community and country. Especially those officers who never take credit for the acts of kindness and support that they offer on a regular basis.

We see you and we appreciate you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.