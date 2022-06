Lakewood man killed walking along Route 9 in Howell, NJ

HOWELL — A pedestrian was killed walking along Route 9 just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Howell police said the 30-year-old Lakewood man was struck while walking in the southbound lanes between Alexander Avenue and Ford Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 53-year-old Deal resident, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

Delays on southbound Route 9 in Howell during investigation of a fatal pedestrian crash 6/2/22 Delays on southbound Route 9 in Howell during investigation of a fatal pedestrian crash 6/2/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

A stormy night

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said heavy rain began falling around 2 a.m. on the Howell/Lakewood border.

Police ask any witnesses to the crash to contact them at 732-938-4575 X 2629.

It was the second fatal crash on Route 9 in Howell this year, according to State Police records. There was also a crash on Route 9 just over the border in Lakewood.

