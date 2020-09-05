Lakewood man disappears under suspicious circumstances, lawyer says

LAKEWOOD — The family of a township man who went missing under suspicious circumstances is seeking the public's help in finding him.

Mauri Mendez, 29, was last seen Aug. 27 leaving his home in a tan, four-door Chevrolet Blazer with license plate number F62LZU.

That day, he texted his mother about meeting at his sister's house, although he never showed up, family attorney Jef Henninger said Saturday.

In a news release, Henninger said "that this is not the type of case where the person that is missing just decided to take off."

"His mother's birthday was on the 31st and they had a great relationship. He would have never disappointed her like that. There was also no falling out that would explain why he would stay away from his family. There is absolutely nothing to explain why Mauri would not come home," Henninger's said.

"Although he went missing in Ocean County, he could be anywhere in New Jersey," the attorney said. "His family loves him and is very worried about his safety."

Other clues about Mendez's disappearance:

— His phone is no longer on.

— His car was in the shop, so he was borrowing the car of his mother's boyfriend. Henninger said the car is being considered stolen because "there is no reason to believe that Mr. Mendez is voluntarily staying away from his family."

— Mendez is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 225 pounds with broad shoulders, brown eyes and dark brown hair with a fade cut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.