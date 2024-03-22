Attempted kidnapping of girl ends in Toms River, NJ crash, report says

🚨A man tried forcing a teenage girl into a white SUV Thursday evening

🚨A similar incident in Toms River may be connected

🚨A white SUV was involved in a crash in Toms River early Friday morning

LAKEWOOD — The attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl ended with a car chase and crash late Thursday night.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said a man attempted to force a teenage girl into a white SUV Thursday night near Forest Park Circle not far from Route 9 in Lakewood around 7:30 p.m. The girl was able to break free and the man fled the area.

Staffordsmith said the investigation found a second similar incident in another town but did not know if it was related.

Photos, video show a white SUV in a crash

The Lakewood Scoop reported the suspect in the case was taken into custody in Toms River early Friday morning after a police chase that ended in a crash and a brief foot chase.

Toms River police chief Mitch Little said an incident at the Target store in Toms River in under investigation to determine its connection to the Lakewood incident.

With the Jewish holiday of Purim this weekend, Lakewood police Chief Gregory Meyer told The Scoop that children should not be left alone during the joyous celebrations. The chief advised playing in groups under the supervision of an adult.

