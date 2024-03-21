Bullet hole found in wall of Lakewood, NJ bedroom

Bullet hole in the wall of a Lakewood home 3/21/24 (The Lakewood Scoop)

🔵The homeowner found a bullet in the wall of their bedroom Wednesday afternoon

🔵Lakewood police said it does not appear that the shot was fired intentionally

🔵An investigaion is ongoing

LAKEWOOD — A bullet hole was found in the bedroom wall of a Lakewood home and a bullet inside a mattress Wednesday afternoon.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith told New Jersey 101.5 the resident made the discovery Wednesday afternoon.  The homeowner wasn't sure when the shot was fired but did hear gunshots fired Sunday afternoon a short distance away.

The exact location of the house was not disclosed citing the ongoing investigation.

"There is nothing to suggest that this home was intentionally targeted and the projectile may have been negligently or recklessly discharged by an unknown shooter," Staffordsmith said.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report about the bullet hole.

Staffordsmith asked anyone with information to call 732-363-0200 ext. 5405.

