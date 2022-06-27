LACEY TWP. — Police have met with a township resident who claims to have been the victim of a scam that drained them of approximately $100,000 over a period of several years.

In a blotter item contained in a Facebook post on Thursday, the Lacey Township Police Department said one of their officers first met the resident at police headquarters on June 17.

The resident told the officer they had befriended someone on a social media website a number of years ago, and that the person had described themselves as a male member of the military stationed in Afghanistan.

Over time, the victim said, they sent about $100,000 to that person using prepaid cards and bitcoin.

Police did not say in what year the actor first made contact with the victim, nor over exactly how long a period of time the payments had been made.

However, the resident told the officer that only recently did they realize the whole thing had been a scam.

No further information was provided by Lacey Township police.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

