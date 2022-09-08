LACEY — A township resident has been charged with the murder of his own father.

According to local police and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, 36-year-old Justin Donaldson is responsible for the death of his father, David Donaldson, 67, also of Lacey Township.

Authorities were conducting a welfare check on both Justin and David Donaldson after the defendant would not let his brother into David's home on Weehawken Avenue, police say. Lacey officers made entry into the residence, where they found David, deceased, with apparent trauma to his face.

Justin Donaldson was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He is lodged at Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

