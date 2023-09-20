Thousands of Kraft cheese slices recalled due to possible choking hazard

⚠ Thousands of Kraft cheese singles have been recalled due to possible choking hazard

⚠ A wrapping machine malfunction is to blame

⚠ Consumers can return the affected products for an exchange or refund

Kraft Heinz has voluntarily recalled thousands of cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices over a potential choking hazard, according to the company’s website.

The voluntary recall of nearly 84,000 cases of the Kraft Singles comes after one of the company’s wrapping machines malfunctioned, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may stick to the slice after the wrapper is removed, according to the company's website.

If the film remains on the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard, the company said.

Kraft Heinz cheese singles recall (Kraft Heinz) Kraft Heinz cheese singles recall (Kraft Heinz) loading...

Products affected by the recall include 16 oz. and 3 1b. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product.

The individual package UPC for the 16 oz. is 0 2100061526 1 and has “Best When Used By” date of Jan. 10 - 17, 2024. Individual packages will contain an S and 72 in the manufacturing code, as well.

Kraft Heinz cheese singles recall (Kraft Heinz) Kraft Heinz cheese singles recall (Kraft Heinz) loading...

The UPC for the 3 1b. multipacks is 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” date of Jan. 9 - 13 and Jan. 16, 2024.

No other varieties or sizes are included in the recall.

The company said the issue was discovered after the company received several consumer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, including six complaints of consumers saying they either choked or gagged. However, no injuries or serious health issues were reported.

Kraft Heinz cheese singles recall (Kraft Heinz) Kraft Heinz cheese singles recall (Kraft Heinz) loading...

Since the malfunction, Kraft Heinz said it has fixed the wrapping machine and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected.

Consumers can return the affected items to the store where they were purchased for either an exchange or a refund.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom