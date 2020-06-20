Know this guy? His GoPro washed up after Sandy

You hear stories like this all the time. Somebody loses something valuable and posts it on social media, and before you know it, someone says “oh wait I think I have it!.”

Or the opposite happens: You find something valuable and you post it on social media to see if someone knows someone who may have lost it. We took stories like that Friday on New Jersey 101.5's Dennis and Judi show, and found it heartwarming to hear how far out of their way people will go to try to reunite people with their lost objects.

But I am really hoping that this particular item that was found gets back to its owner, because it’s pretty pricey, and it’s filled with memories. It seems that someone found a GoPro that washed up on the beach. For the uninitiated, a GoPro is a really cool state-of-the-art digital video camera, and waterproof versions can be used to shoot all kinds of in-water action shots. The prices have come down a lot since they were first introduced, but a top-of-the-line waterproof GoPro can still run you (with its accessories) up to $1,000.

Comments on the Facebook posts indicate that it was found sometime shortly after hurricane Sandy. The GoPro is filled with video, presumably of the owner. The Facebook posts states: " Might be a long shot but does anyone know this guy?? We found his GoPro washed up on the beach in Point Pleasant a while ago and all of his footage is still on there ... would love to be able to get it back to him!!!"

I love these people for trying!

The clue is an amazing picture of a guy on a surfboard who apparently had the GoPro attached to the front of the surfboard. His image is clear as day and it may have even been this stunt that caused the GoPro to fly off the surfboard and get lost in the ocean.

Take a look at the guy on the surfboard in the screengrab from one of the videos and see if you recognize him. I know he’d be thrilled to have his GoPro back with all of his videos intact. Check out the photo to see if you can help reunite this surfer with his GoPro.