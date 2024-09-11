Know before you go — a guide to Sea.Hear.Now festival
🎤Festival kicks off on Sept. 14
🎤Key streets, street closures and more
🎤Tickets are still available
ASBURY PARK — The countdown is on for this weekend’s annual Sea.Hear.Now festival.
The two-day event is all about music, surf culture, food and art. The headlining acts don’t disappoint: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Noah Kahan, The Black Crowes, Norah Jones and more.
Don’t forget to check out the official festival map and music schedule before heading out.
No tickets? You’re not out of luck! The festival’s verified resale page still has options available.
The festival will result in numerous road closures, affecting traffic in and around the city.
Street closures
Closures from Thursday at 9 a.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.:
- 7th Ave. (between Kingsley & Ocean)
- 6th Ave. (between Kingsley & Ocean)
- Sunset Ave. (between Kingsley & Ocean)
- 5th Ave. (between Kingsley & Ocean)
Closures from Thursday at 9 a.m. until Monday at 6 p.m.:
- Ocean Ave. (between 7th & 4th)
- Webb St. (between Sunset & 5th)
Closures from Friday at 9 a.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.:
- Kingsley (between Sunset & 5th)
- Kingsley - Northbound Lane Only (between 5th & 4th)
Beach Closures
- North end beaches between 7th Avenue and Fisherman’s Parking Lot, Asbury Park Dog Beach and 7th Avenue playground are closed until Sept. 20 at 8 a.m.
- North end beaches between Convention Hall and 7th Avenue are closed until Sept. 20 at 8 a.m.
- Boardwalk on the north end open until Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. (public access back Monday at 8 a.m.)
- Boardwalk on the north end won’t be available during the festival
For those attending the festival, there are several access points that people will need to know.
Key streets
- Entrances at 7th Avenue & Kingsley Street, 5th Avenue & Ocean Avenue
- 115 4th Ave. is the rideshare drop-off and pickup spot
- Box office is at the corner of 3rd and Ocean Ave.
Things to remember
- Free hydration stations (need a reusable water bottle)
- No single-use plastic bottles
- All bags will be searched
- Bags allowed: totes, purses, drawstring bags
- Free Wi-Fi
- Charging stations
- Be The Place nonprofit to hand out free Naloxone
Parking
- No parking in front of Asbury Towers (1701 Ocean Ave.) from 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday
- No parking in the Fisherman's Parking Lot (1800 Ocean Ave.) through Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.
