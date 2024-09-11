🍲Household name to change

CAMDEN — It’s the next chapter for Camden’s own Campbell Soup Company.

The over 150-year-old food staple has laid out its plans to drop “soup” from the household name, according to their website. The new era will be The Campbell’s Company, pending shareholder approval in November.

“This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse said in a statement.

In recent years, the company has seen significant growth in its meals and beverages, and snacks divisions. Soup sales in 2023 saw a growth of 3% and snacks grew 13%, according to CNN.

Don’t worry though, the company's iconic soup isn’t going anywhere. It’s just a smaller part of the division’s “transformation story,” Meals & Beverages President Mick Beekhuizen said in the statement.

The Camden County company portfolio includes Goldfish, Swanson, V8, Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, Prego, Pepperidge Farm and more.

