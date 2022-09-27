Kid-friendly NJ trains transformed for Halloween are now open

Denis Chick via Unsplash

Haunted houses and hayrides are all the rage during the Halloween season but some are not fit for the whole family.

Kids’ scare-meters are still being tested and maybe it’s best to wait a while before you put them in that kind of situation.

So other than pumpkin/apple picking and hayrides during the day, what other kid-friendly activities can you check out during spooky season? One word, trains!

Denis Chick via Unsplash
There are Halloween trains throughout the state that offer different kinds of things for the whole family.

Some trains will take you through some of the amazing fall foliage that New Jersey has to offer, others will take you for a ride into a pumpkin patch, and some trains even offer trick-or-treating onboard.

Pumpkin Trains at Flemington Station will take you to Everitt Farms at Pumpkin Junction where your round-trip ticket includes admission to the corn maze, a wagon ride, music and games, and other activities.

The Whippany Railway Museum’s Pumpkin Patch & Halloween Train is a 10-mile, 45-minute round-trip train ride that includes pumpkin picking and a free one for the kids.

The Great Pumpkin Train is located in Phillipsburg and runs to Snyder Farm’s Corn Maze for you to engage in two mazes on site.

Then there’s DiDonato’s Trick-or-Treat Train in Hammonton. This train takes you through a little goblin friendly Halloween town that leads to a Halloween corn maze, pumpkin patch, a giant slide, an inflatable 40’ obstacle course, and 5 trick-or-treat spots.

These trains are a great weekend activity for your little ones and for the adults that want to skip the spooky part of Halloween.

