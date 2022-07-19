KFC introduces chicken nuggets to its menu but NJ has to wait

KFC nuggets (Photo Credit: KFC website)

For the first time ever, Kentucky Fried Chicken is introducing KFC Chicken Nuggets.

Excited New Jerseyans should relax, at least for now. The nuggets will only be available in select restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a limited time only.

KFC’s new chicken nuggets are made with 100% white meat and hand-breaded with KFC’s original recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

“While nuggets often come in small packages, that doesn’t mean they should have small flavor. We wanted to introduce nuggets with the flavor and ingredients that live up to our legacy as the original fried chicken experts,” said Nick Chavez, KFC Chief Marketing Officer.

The nuggets can be paired with any KFC sauce including KFC sauce, honey barbecue, classic ranch, or honey mustard.

Plans for nuggets in the Garden State and other markets have not yet been announced. There are 56 KFC locations in New Jersey.

