Kevin Smith: ‘Incredibly bad look to cancel Latina Batgirl movie’ (Opinion)

Kevin Smith once told me on New Jersey 101.5 to "Take that dream right up until the end" and that's the way he lives his life. In true Jersey style, he also says what he has to say and he's not happy with the cancellation by Warner Brothers of the DC Comics film "Batgirl."

Smith tells the YouTube series "Hollywood Babble-On:"

“It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina Batgirl movie,” which stars actress Leslie Grace, who's of Dominican descent and was cast as Barbara Gordon.

“I don’t give a s – – t if the movie was absolute f – -king dogs – – t,” says Smith. “I guarantee you that it wasn’t.”

The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4 Getty Images for IMDb loading...

The Red Bank native is known for such great movies as "Clerks," "Mallrats," "Chasing Amy," "Dogma," "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," "Clerks II" and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. He also has written Batman comics as "The Widening Gyre" and "Batman; Cacophony."

Smith also had nice things to say about the "Batgirl" directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, who worked on “a couple of episodes of ‘Ms. Marvel’” calling it “a wonderful f – – king show.”

“They had more money to do ‘Batgirl’ than they had to do an episode of ‘Ms. Marvel’ and stuff."

Kevin Smith Hosts Premiere Week Screening Of SYFY's "Deadly Class" With Cast Getty Images loading...

Smith who went from working in a video store to making movies is now planning on buying the Atlantic Movie House in Atlantic Highlands and not only will he keep it as an everyday theatre but make it a film school as well.

If you read the conversation I had with Smith here, you'll see why he's the guy you would want to learn from.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

