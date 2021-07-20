Kevin Smith fans, Clerks III is on!

In 1994 a very young Jeff Deminski and a very young Bill Doyle invited a very young Kevin Smith on their show on NJ101.5. It was our first year of our first run and Smith had just enjoyed the theatrical release of ‘Clerks’.

We talked about the fact he maxed out every credit card he had to make his low budget indie film about the Quick Stop in Leonardo, a place he actually worked. It won awards at Sundance and Cannes. We talked about the crisp writing. We were fans.

A decade and much success later Kevin Smith joined us in studio for a full hour in Detroit and had become one of the best storytellers you can imagine. A genuinely nice, intelligent, amazingly talented guy.

He told us a story about J Lo coming to his house upset after the breakup with Ben Affleck and using his bathroom. Let’s just say he realized after she fled in a weird, anxious meltdown that he had no toilet paper in the bathroom she had used and…well…a towel was missing. It was one of the funniest Hollywood stories I ever heard.

Hollywood was given a ‘Clerks II’ back in 2006. It’s where Mooby’s comes from; the fictitious fast food joint that later became a popup restaurant.

But Smith always wanted another ‘Clerks’ that would be shot in New Jersey back at the Quick Stop where it all began. He promised it for years. There were scripts and plans and ideas and nothing saw the light of day.

Well it’s finally happening.

A very Socratic Kevin Smith is over the moon. I think for him this is life (and the shadow of death, with the movie’s heart attack theme) coming full circle. With this much love and passion for this project I can’t see it not being great.

For all of us so young when we sat in theaters watching ‘Clerks’ in the 90’s and rooting for the success of one of our own Gen-Xers, this will be like a high school reunion. Seeing Dante and Randal again and what’s become of them. Not to mention Silent Bob, Jay, Veronica (in a row???!), and all the rest.

In fact I think I’m going to see this one at Princeton MarketFair, the very same place I saw ‘Clerks’ in 1994.

Because, you know, full circle.

