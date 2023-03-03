Over the past few years, I've had the honor to host, present, and speak at various awards events for police officers, detectives, sheriff's deputies, and state troopers across the state.

Some awards are for taking down perpetrators after a gun battle, saving kidnapping victims, and de-escalating domestic violence incidents just to name a few. Sometimes the awards are given for the job cops do regarding longer-term investigations. Some investigations take days, some months, and some even longer.

Regardless of the length of time, it's a process that doesn't get a lot of attention or accolades but is critical.

Today's #BlueFriday honorees are three police officers from Kearny.

According to a report in the Observer, the three officers, Jose Perez-Fonseca, Bryan San Martin, and Anthony Oliviera, spotted a car parked in an alley and their police instincts kicked in.

Instead of passing off the parked car as nothing, they investigated. After a thorough investigation involving parking tickets and a car with no registration, a murder suspect from Jersey City was uncovered as he was connected to the car and his partner who he stands accused of killing.

Thanks to the smart decision to investigate the parked car and the tireless paperwork of research, a suspect will be brought to trial for a crime that may have gone unsolved and forgotten.

