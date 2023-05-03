⚫ Keansburg man charged in connection with the shooting of a Keyport man

⚫ The victim is reportedly in stable condition

⚫ The suspect has been charged with first-degree attempted murder

KEANSBURG — A Monmouth County man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of another man from Keyport.

The Keansburg man, Yacir James, 26, was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Tuesday, May 2, just after 9 a.m., Keansburg police responded to a report of shots fired on Highland Boulevard, and a possible shooting victim at the corner of Highland and Maplewood Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found the victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

James was taken into custody a short time later.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to please contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office or the Keansburg Police Department.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.