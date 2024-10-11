Justin Timberlake announces rescheduled NJ show date

Even if he’s not bringing “Sexy Back,” fans of Justin Timberlake just want him to bring himself back to New Jersey.

In a true mystery, only an hour before he was due to perform live at Prudential Center on Oct. 8, the star abruptly canceled the show, citing an “injury.” Yet the nature of this injury was never revealed.

If it really was an injury, you would have to assume it happened right there backstage at Prudential Center, considering the close-to-stage timing. Why not tell us? So far, no one in the Timberlake universe is talking.

Well, he’s not making fans wait long. Justin announced the show will now take place this Tuesday, October 15.

Timberlake’s Instagram showed the following message:

“Jersey, I told you I'd make it up to you, and I meant it. So sorry I had to postpone. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE Y'ALL!”

Tickets from the 8th will be honored on the 15th. This may be one of the fastest reschedules in history, which brings us right back to that mystery. He’s performing the make-up show one week later, and he’s scheduled to be on stage Friday night at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia just three days later. What kind of injury is so bad it keeps you from performing but is perfectly healed 72 hours later?

Fans were livid.

Comments like “U couldn’t do this hours ago?” and “R U KIDDING. 30 minutes before doors!?” flooded social media.

Justin Timberlake Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

This is why if it’s something that happened backstage close in time to the cancellation, his management would have been better off to explain just what it was. People took off work, got sitters, etc., to be there. Hopefully, he’ll have some explanation live from the stage on Tuesday night. And one that doesn't have fans saying, "Cry Me A River."

