🚨 Middletown North teacher and longtime girls basketball coach has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor student he supervised.

⚖️ Justin McGhee faces at least five years in prison, permanent loss of public employment and sentencing scheduled for February 2026.

🏀 The once-celebrated coach was also fired from his AAU club team after his arrest.

A Monmouth County teacher and girls basketball coach has admitted to sexually assaulting a minor student from his high school.

Justin McGhee, of Ocean Township, had been a celebrated coach at Middletown High School North, where he led the girls’ basketball team for eight years until his arrest last winter.

Read More: NJ high school basketball coach accused of student sex assault

(Credit: Linkedin via Justin McGhee) (Credit: Linkedin via Justin McGhee) loading...

Popular Middletown North coach, teacher arrested after allegations

McGhee was also a health and physical education teacher and assistant football coach at the school.

On Monday in Monmouth County Superior Court, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault by a supervisor of a teen victim older than 16.



Monmouth County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration Monmouth County guilty plea in court (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Coach fired from NJ Shoreshots AAU team after winter arrest

McGhee was also a private coach with the club basketball team, NJ Shoreshots Girls AAU, for about three years.

A team representative confirmed that he had been fired at the time of his arrest in January.

McGhee was expected to face at least five years in prison and must give up all public employment, the Asbury Park Press reported.

He has been scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 20, 2026, according to court records.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff this year and last A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested in 2024 and this year for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom