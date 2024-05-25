Just in time for summer: This is NJ’s favorite ice cream brand

The day’s are getting longer, the weather’s getting warmer, which means one thing for New Jerseyans with a sweet tooth: it’s ice cream season.

There are few things better after a hot summer day than a scoop of ice cream, but what is New Jersey’s favorite?

Trace One put out a study that identified the favorite ice cream brands for each state.

To identify the most popular ice cream brands in every state, researchers at Trace One analyzed Google Trends data for the 12 months ending in April 2024.

The brand that stood out the most in the U.S. was Blue Bell out of Texas, it was the most searched in 22 states.

After that was Baskin-Robbins, the most searched of nine states, followed by Tillamook (eight states).

As for the Garden State, our most searched national brand of ice cream is Breyers, according to Google Trends data.

As for local and regional ice cream brands, New Jersey's favorite is The Original Rich’s Ice Cream, which has locations in both Forked River and Toms River.

Fun fact for you to pull out at a BBQ this summer: Ice cream makers in the U.S. produce more than 1.38 billion gallons of ice cream each year. That’s enough for the typical American to eat about 20 pounds per year.

Now that we know the favored ice cream brands… what about the most popular ice cream flavors? Take a look to see if your’s made this list.

