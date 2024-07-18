Just in time for National Ice Cream Day: This is NJ’s favorite flavor

This will be some very welcome news for all of us dealing with the disgusting heat recently: July 21st is National Ice Cream Day!

While the best way to celebrate would be going to your favorite local ice cream place (as a native Freeholder, for me, that would be Jersey Freeze, of course), you could also honor the day with New Jersey’s favorite flavor.

The recipe experts at The Cookie Recipe looked at Google search data to find out the most popular ice cream flavors in every state.

For anyone unfamiliar:

Neapolitan ice cream, also known as Harlequin ice cream, is a delightful combination of three distinct flavors—vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry—arranged side by side in the same container without any barriers.

Neapolitan was also the favorite ice cream flavor of our neighbors in Pennsylvania and New York.

Per The Cookie Recipe:

Ice cream is a beloved treat enjoyed by people of all ages and tastes, offering a wide array of flavors from classic to creative. Whether you're craving the simplicity of vanilla or the indulgence of Rocky Road, there's an ice cream flavor to satisfy every palate. So, this Ice Cream Day, prepare to celebrate with your favorite flavor — it's always the perfect time for a scoop.

If you’re looking for some places to go to enjoy your favorite ice cream, check out some of these places.

