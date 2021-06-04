Judi’s simple Greek lemon potatoes: Your family will devour

Do you ever eat something at a restaurant and suddenly need to eat it for a week straight? That’s how I feel about lemon potatoes.

After a wonderful serving of Greek Lemon Potatoes the other day the first thing I did when I got home was recreate them. It takes just a few ingredients to make, and I dare you to not love them.

Here is what you’ll need for a family serving:

12 medium sized potatoes

1 ½ cups of chicken broth

2 lemons

1 tbs salt

1 tbs oregano

1 tbs pepper

Sprinkle of dill

Now here’s how I make the potatoes: First, you want to peel the skin off of all of the potatoes, and then cut them into small cubes about an inch or two thick. Once they are all cut up, add them to a dish for marinating.

Add in your chicken broth, squeezed lemons, salt, oregano and pepper and then set aside for a few hours or until ready to cook. You will want to stir the potatoes every so often to ensure they are all coated in the marinade.

Next, preheat the oven to 425 degrees on convection roast and place the potatoes in the oven with fresh dill. I usually set a timer of 15 minute increments, and stir the potatoes around each time my timer goes off. It is important to mix around the potatoes so that they do not stick to the pan or burn. Cook the potatoes until they are at your desired amount of crisp.

I love mine extra crispy, so they are usually in the oven for a little over an hour. Serve on a platter and top with fresh truffle oil, parmesan cheese, or leave them plain.

They’re delicious any way you make them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.