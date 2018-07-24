Judi test drives a car at Costco

I think I’ve mentioned in previous posts that I wish I had the appreciation for the wholesale clubs that other people do. I mean, occasionally if I see a five gallon bottle of mayonnaise, I’ll bite. But for the most part it’s just too big and there are too many choices and I usually get anxiety by the time I walk out the door. So I knew I would have to find a way to make the trip to Costco just a little bit more exciting.

When I saw my dream car I couldn’t help taking it for a little test drive! Trust me, when you have a car like this, you have little to no maintenance, absolutely no gas budget, and you can definitely feel the wind in your hair. Of course, you might need a little help when it comes to actually moving from place to place.

