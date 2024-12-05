🔴 A NJ man has been convicted of murder and arson

🔴 The crime happened in 2022

🔴 He shot a man 42 time and set a stolen Jeep on fire

NEWARK — After a seven-day trial, and only 4 ½ hours of deliberation, a city man was convicted by an Essex County jury on multiple charges, including first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, weapons offenses, and several counts of arson.

The charges against Juan Leandry, 25, stemmed from an incident more than two years ago at 535 South Orange Ave.

On August 2, 2022, surveillance footage captured images of Leandry and his unindicted co-conspirators arriving at the location in a dark-colored stolen Jeep Cherokee where they fired 42 shots at 34-year-old Davion Sumier, who later died.

A few days after the murder, a witness reported seeing Leandry setting the Jeep on fire in an empty lot in Irvington. He also posted images of the burning vehicle on his Instagram account.

Investigators linked Leandry to both the homicide scene and the vehicle fire through his phone records, the prosecutor said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

