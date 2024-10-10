Cher’s memoir book tour comes to NJ next month

📕 Cher is coming to New Jersey next month

If you “believe in life after love,” then you can tell Cher that when she comes to New Jersey next month.

The 78-year-old singer, actress, and now author is launching a book tour with five stops in the U.S. and the U.K., including two stops in New York and New Jersey in November.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” icon’s upcoming book, "Cher: The Memoir, Part 1," comes out Nov. 19.

The book tour will kick off a day later on Nov. 20 in New York City.

Often referred to in the media as “The Goddess of Pop,” Cher will then make a stop in Englewood, New Jersey on Nov. 22 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m., according to an Instagram post.

After that, it’s off to London on Nov. 25, then back to the United States for two stops in California, one in Beverly Hills on Dec. 2., and the second in San Francisco on Dec. 4.

Tickets are on sale now here. London tickets go on sale tomorrow.

According to People, the first installment of Cher’s two-part memoir will follow “her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono, and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart.”

The book is also expected to showcase the “Believe” singer’s “trademark honesty and humor and details how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century,” according to the synopsis and reported by People.

When Cher appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in November 2023, she said she’s lived too long and done too much for her life to fit into just one book.

"Cher: The Memoir, Part One" will be released on Nov. 19., but it’s available for preorder now.

The second part of the memoir is scheduled to be released in 2025.

