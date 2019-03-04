Jon Bramnick talks about working for what you get

If you had the choice, would you rather have a high paying job or would you rather work for it? Personally, I'd prefer the latter because of the sense of accomplishment that comes with it. But there are conflicting points of view.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) said on twitter that she has set the salaries in her office starting at 52,000 and capped at 80.000. Ivanka Trump disagrees with AOC and according to marketwatch.com, told Steve Hilton of Fox News that, “This idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want,” Trump said. “They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

While discussing the topic NJ Assembly minority Leader Jon Bramnick R-Union, a friend of the show, chimed in.

"If they're handing out free money I'll get in line," Bramnick said. " In this country, there's so much opportunity. If you work really hard and just keep your head down, you'll do really well. It takes a while, it's not sudden...sometimes it takes a generation."

"When you make everything equal, and you lose the incentives that, really capitalism creates, you do run into a problem."

While Bramnick was on I couldn't pass up the chance to ask his thoughts on Governor Murphy's upcoming budget address.

"Hide your wallets," Bramnick said. "Put it in the safe in your house and bury the safe in the backyard, but I think Phil Murphy will find it anyway. You might have to like hide it really, in the woods. He's coming for your money."

