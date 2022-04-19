Jon Bon Jovi’s voice coming under scrutiny. Who cares?

Newsflash! Jon Bon Jovi's voice ain't what it used to be. Another newsflash, no one's voice is.

In Saint Paul, critics said it was "Living On A Prayer." In Raliegh, they question if there's a deeper issue when he sang "Wanted Dead Or Alive." You can see the fans react. In Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Voxies opened, critics say "it's nowhere near perfect" but they then ask, and I agree, "Does it matter?

When you go see a classic rock concert are you really expecting to hear the music replicated the way you heard it the first time or are you going to relive the experience of your youth and how much fun it was to be at a Bon Jovi show?

Did you wear your fringe jacket? If not, did you feel like you had it on even though you haven't had it in years? Did you scream your head off and sing along as well?

Did the band make you feel young again? If you want to keep that feeling, don't look around at the audience that's where reality sets in.

If Bon Jovi can't sing the way he used to, I'm OK with that. He makes up for it in other ways.

Bon Jovi probably does more for his fans, especially those who can't afford to be at his concerts than most rockers ever would. He spent the pandemic working at his Soul Kitchen in Red Bank and Toms River feeding those in need.

He gave an unknown band like the Voxies whose trumpet player Ken Nigri came on my New Jersey 101.5 show.

"We were very fortunate to be selected. Bon Jovi and his camp liked our song (video). He's awesome and believes selects local original bands and giving them a shot."

That's the kind of man Jon Bon Jovi is. He wears a tee-shirt on stage which says "New Jersey vs Everybody" That's the attitude he brings to his shows as well as his community.

In Ukraine, it was Bon Jovi's voice singing "It's My life" they heard as they prepared for war.

Whatever you think of Jon Bon Jovi's voice, he's packing arenas all over the country. If you're going for the voice, you may want to stay home and watch old YouTube clips, but if you're going to see the show and relive a piece of your youth, go and have a great time. You deserve it!

