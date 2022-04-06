Meet The Voxies! NJ original band opening for Bon Jovi in Charlotte

The Voxies never would have imagined when they were all out-of-work musicians during the heart of the COVID pandemic that just a year later they would be in a band so incredible that after just a couple of performances at places like The Bitter End and the Cutting Room they would be asked to open for Bon Jovi in Charlotte on April 8.

That's exactly what happened, according to trumpet player Ken Nigri, who hails from Howell.

"We started in early 2021 when everything was closed and all musicians were out of work. We got together and began creating."

What they created was an original rock-reggae sound

"The Voxies Band has cultivated their own unique and original sound by creating forward-thinking funky rock 'n' roll that is set to stand the test of time. This may be unique to your senses as this group serves up a blend not heard in the world of original music. While keeping true to our cultivated sound you will get reggae, old school rock, and some funky stuff, while sitting within a contemporary vibe. Very little can top world-class vocals and a horn section to complete the sound."

Nigri on how it all began

"Long-time industry friends came together in need on the back end of COVID-19 while out of work. With the burning passion to perform and very few outlets available- we decided to collaborate, write, and create our own music as recently as February March 2021. This became the defining moment and The Voxies Band was born."

How did they get to open for Bon Jovi at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on April 8?

"We were very fortunate to be selected. Bon Jovi and his camp liked our song (video). He's awesome and believes selects local original bands and giving them a shot."

When you hear the Voxies you'll know they are a shot worth taking and could be the start of something big. Next comes a tour starting in the northeast. You can also be one of the first to listen to their upcoming non-released song here.

The Voxies members are all from New Jersey:

Ken Negri — Trumpet

Audrey Martells — Lead vocalist

Alex Phayme — Drummer

Warren McCrae — Bass

Etienne Stadjwick — Keyboards

Meredith Foreman — Tenor sax

Stefanie Londino — Backing vocals

Jason Draven — Guitar and vocals

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

