Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID – cancels Miami show

Shot in the arm yet COVID's to blame. Singer Jon Bon Jovi, who's been vaccinated for COVID-19, has tested positive for the virus and has canceled a Florida concert, according to CNN.

The Sayreville rocker's publicist confirmed to CNN that Bon Jovi is "fully vaccinated and feeling fine." Also adding, "the performer is isolating and doesn't have any future public performing events scheduled at this time."

According to the Daily Mail, "The audience had already arrived at the Loews South Beach when a man onstage reportedly announced that Jon, 59, 'feels great' but would not appear on account of his positive test and would instead be off 'to bed.'"

Getty Images For The Rock and Ro

WSVN Miami said the show went on without Jon, saying "other members of his backing group did perform their booking, having tested negative for COVID-19 according to the man who gave the announcement."

Getty Images For The Rock and Ro

However, Jon's publicist told the Daily Mail, "he was being backed by a group called the Kings of Suburbia, not by Bon Jovi - and out of an abundance of caution they did not perform without Jon."

Bon Jovi was scheduled to perform for Runaway Tours for a Halloween Getaway weekend, according to a description of the event. The three-day two-night getaway included an intimate storyteller performance in Miami Beach, a photo op with the singer, and a Halloween costume party.

This is not the first time a member of Bon Jovi has dealt with COVID-19. Back in March of 2020 keyboardist David Bryan announced on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID. Bryan later came on my New Jersey 101.5 show to talk about his experience.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey