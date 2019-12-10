John Oliver shames Hoboken and SantaCon

A just shy of six minute long web exclusive version of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver had the comedian putting Hoboken, NJ through the shredder. He riffed on SantaCon in a profane segment so vulgar we are only allowed to give you the link and not embed the actual video. If you’re not shy of vulgarity this link will take you straight to the video.

He points out all the trouble all the SantaCons across the country have brought but Hoboken takes it squarely on the chin.

“Arrested doing SantaCon in Hoboken, NJ. That might be literally the saddest sentence in existence,” Oliver ponders.

Last year more than a dozen arrests were made. The annual price tag of police overtime for handling the event is $75,000. Perhaps John Oliver is right. This is a mess that needs to go away.

