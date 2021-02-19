Officer killed lover and friend for going on vacation, cops say

A Hudson County corrections officer charged with killing his girlfriend and her friend Tuesday night was jealous because they went on vacation without him, according to a complaint and affidavit in the case.

John Menendez, 24, of West New York, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police first found the body of girlfriend Anna Shpilberg, 40, of Randolph, about 9 p.m. in the passenger seat of her car near Newark Penn Station.

According to the affidavit obtained by NJ.com, Menendez walked up to a police officer at the scene and told him, “I killed both of them. Just arrest me, bro."

Police soon located the body of Shpilberg's friend Luiza Shinkarevskaya, 40, of Riverdale, on the sidewalk on the 100 block of Haynes Avenue near Newark Liberty International Airport.

A witness told police that Menendez was picking them up at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with officers, Menendez said he was upset because Shpilberg ignored his calls while they were away.

A LinkedIn page for an Shpilberg said she is a dental hygienist for Manor Dental on Staten Island.

Menendez remained in custody at the Essex County Jail.

John Menendez (Essex County Prosecutor's Office)

