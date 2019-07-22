John Legend sightings in NJ: Spotted in Linden twice

John Legend — entertainer and member of the elite 'EGOT' club for winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony — created lots of buzz by popping up at a Union County shopping center over the sweltering weekend.

A photo of the crooner, gummy bears in hand, leaving the ShopRite in Linden on Saturday has been making the digital rounds.

It turns out Legend also stopped into the Target that's a few doors down at the same Aviation Plaza.

There, local shopper Will Kosta saw the singer pushing a shopping cart and asked him for a shared selfie.

Costa's wife, Diana, said the star was very nice and agreed.

No word on whether Legend picked up any items from the lifestyle product line that bears his wife's name, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, carried by Target stores.

It's also not the first time Legend has ducked into a store in Jersey.

Last October, he shocked Bergen County locals at the 7-Eleven in Wood-Ridge, where he donated to a local firefighter fundraiser outside, as reported by North Jersey Record.

More from New Jersey 101.5: