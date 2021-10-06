After two years on the market, actor Joe Pesci has found a buyer for his waterfront Lavallette shore house.

The eight bedroom, 7,200-square-foot mansion was first put on the market in 2019, but was taken off and put back on, and it seems the New Jersey actor has found someone to pay the $6.5 million asking price.

According to realtor.com:

Thanks to an open floor plan and walls of glass, the living and dining spaces feature spectacular water views. The eat-in kitchen includes a center island and space for a casual dining table. Up a spiral staircase, the master suite includes a private balcony, bathroom, and office. The home is equipped with an elevator.

Outside: there’s a huge deck in back with a heated pool and a hot tub. The deck leads to a private dock.

According to the New York Post, the actor bought the home in 1994 for $850,000.

Take a look at how the other half lives:

Take a look inside Joe Pesci’s Lavallette home for sale

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

