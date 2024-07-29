Beloved NJ bakery closing its Lavalette location, opening another

Colonial Bakery is known for its “quality at the Jersey shore.” Customers love their baked goods such as crumb cakes, cupcakes, donuts, and Italian cookies, among many other treats.

They pride themselves on their hand-made products using the best quality ingredients.

Unfortunately, that quality is moving from one of its current locations.

In an Instagram post, Colonial Bakery posted:

To our valued customers and friends, We regret to inform you despite our unwavering dedication to serving you, after this summer our lease at our ‘South’ location (1906 Grand Central Ave Lavallette) will not be renewed by the landlord.

While we are deeply disappointed by this decision, we want to assure you that it is unrelated to our commitment to serving you for the past 25 years in this location. We sincerely thank the Kelly Family and the opportunity they gave to us to continue the tradition of serving Lavallette with quality baked goods.

Luckily, the post wasn’t all bad news. “Stay tuned,” said one of the photos, “big things are coming."

It went on to explain:

Despite this setback, a new second location will be opening summer 2025! Stay tuned for more updates about the new location and opening dates. Our ‘North’ location just a mile north at the corner of Rt35N and Joseph Street will continue business as usual.

Jersey shore goers will be still be able to enjoy their favorite Colonial Bakery treats. For updates on where their new location will ultimately be, you can follow the bakery on their Instagram page or check out their website here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.