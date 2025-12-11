Joe Jonas, we are both born and raised New Jerseyans, but I’ve never related to you more than when I saw the TikTok of you that went viral this week.

I genuinely feel for you, and I’m here if you need to talk.

For those not in the know, Joe Jonas of ‘The Jonas Brothers’ was the subject of a fan-filmed video that showed him trying to parallel park in New York City.

Joe Jonas is trying to parallel park

“I love New York because I’ve been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last 7 minutes,” says user neha.nas on their post that now has millions of views.

The video shows poor Joe moving back and forth, attempting to parallel park his vehicle.

Haven’t we all been there?

For the record, I’m not talking about you, Jersey City or Hoboken residents. I know you’re used to parking this way but much of us in the Garden State struggle with the skill!

Upon seeing that the video of his vulnerable moment was making its way around the internet, Jonas got in on the bit.

“And I saw you watch and not help once 😞,” he wrote in the comments of the video.

“Listening. Learning. Will do better next time,” the original poster replied.

The ‘Cake by the Ocean’ singer also made his own post about the incident on his Instagram:

All in all, I’d say he handled the incident well.

‘What a Man Gotta Do’ the next time Joe Jonas has to parallel park his car? He might want to send out an ’S.O.S.’ so as to not be a ‘Sucker’ again.

