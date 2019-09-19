Joe Giudice wants to be an MMA fighter

I never watched the show and I really wasn’t aware of them until they got in legal trouble, but the currently detained husband of one of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” now wants to be an MMA fighter. According to the New York Post, Joe Giudice, who is fighting deportation, has been training while in prison for tax fraud. A judge ordered him to be deported to Italy upon the conclusion of his federal sentence and he is being held by ICE while he fights that. His wife is Teresa Giudice who was featured on RHONJ, a reality show that brought a lot of attention to New Jersey (not all of it good); she also served jail time for tax fraud.

Sources told the Post that the 47 year old Joe Giudice lost around 50 pounds while doing time; he is also reported to be trained in martial arts. He has also apparently been “eating right, exercising, staying in shape, getting his body right.” Of course, none of that might matter if he gets deported, although I guess he could be an MMA fighter in some other country. He was born in Italy, but brought to Paterson when he was a year old; since he was convicted of a crime and never became a citizen, he is eligible to be deported. He is currently in a detention facility in Pennsylvania, according to NorthJersey.com.

