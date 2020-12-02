Joe Biden will not be nearly as radical as some first believed when he takes office in January because of how close the election results, Jim Gearhart suggests in the latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Biden will “still have to contend with 70 million people who did not vote for this administration,” Jim says.

There could also be fewer Democratic votes in future elections, Jim suggests, citing one poll that says nearly 10% of responding Biden voters would have changed their vote had they been aware of allegations of corruption and sexual assault against the president-elect. The incumbent president, Donald Trump, has also been accused of corruption and sexual assault.

Jim says the bigger question is why didn’t those voters didn't know about the allegations, Jim says.

“Turns out you only heard about it with the New York Post or Fox News. The mainstream media did not bring it up and inform people. That is a frightening thing, the fact that we have information withheld from us certainly undercuts your ability to make informed decisions. You’re making decisions based on something you were spoonfed by a partisan media,” Jim says.

