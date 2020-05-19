Jersey’s malls are back! These stores are offering curbside retail

New Jersey shoppers missing their mall experience can now opt for curbside pickup from stores. As of Monday, non-essential retailers are permitted to provide curbside service, which Gov. Phil Murphy allowed in a new order issued last week.

The following is a list of malls across the state, with links to lists of retail stores — including Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, LEGO and Williams-Sonoma — as well as restaurants — like The Cheesecake Factory and Chick-fil-A — still open for pickup during the public health emergency.

Each location is continually updating its information and they advise contacting stores directly to confirm pickup times and locations.

WILLOWBROOK MALL (PASSAIC COUNTY)

1400 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne

Restaurants offering pickup include Buffalo Wild Wings, California Pizza Kitchen, The Cheesecake Factor and P.F. Chang's.

WESTFIELD GARDEN STATE PLAZA (BERGEN COUNTY)

One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Stores offering curbside pickup include Anthropologie, LEGO, Ferragamo, Pandora, Tiffany & Co and department stores Macy's, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, plus Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack.

THE SHOPS AT RIVERSIDE (BERGEN COUNTY)

390 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack

Stores offering curbside pickup include Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, Louis Vitton, Morton’s Steakhouse and Smashburger.

AMERICAN DREAM MALL (BERGEN COUNTY)

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

As of Tuesday, still closed

HUDSON MALL (HUDSON COUNTY)

701 NJ-440, Jersey City

NEWPORT CENTRE (HUDSON COUNTY)

30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City

ROCKAWAY TOWNSQUARE MALL (MORRIS COUNTY)

301 Mt Hope Ave, Rockaway

As of Tuesday, still closed

THE MALL AT SHORT HILLS (ESSEX COUNTY)

1200 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills

Lots of high-end retailers and some restaurants are offering online browsing, phone orders and curbside pickup.

LIVINGSTON MALL (ESSEX COUNTY)

112 Eisenhower Pkwy, Livingston

THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS (UNION COUNTY)

651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth

Stores offering curbside shopping pickup include Old Navy outlet, Armani Exchange outlet and Gamestop.

MENLO PARK MALL (MIDDLESEX COUNTY)

55 Parsonage Road, Edison

Nordstrom, Macy's, Finish Line, Chipotle and The Cheesecake Factory are among sites offering curbside pickup shopping.

WOODBRIDGE CENTER (MIDDLESEX COUNTY)

250 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge

Stores offering curbside pickup include Macy's and Cohen Fashion Optical.

FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL (MONMOUTH COUNTY)

3710 U.S. 9, Freehold

Curbside Pickup is available from select retailers and restaurants, including Nordstrom, Macy's, Pandora, Dick's Sporting Good, Finish Line, Five Below, The Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fil-A and PF Chang's.

MONMOUTH MALL (MONMOUTH COUNTY)

180 Route 35 South, Eatontown

Participating stores and restaurants include Barnes & Noble, Macy's, Pandora, Toys Here, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Fuze Eatery Empanada House and Shake Shack.

JERSEY SHORE OUTLETS (MONMOUTH COUNTY)

1 Premium Outlet Blvd, Tinton Falls

Participating stores include Beef Jerky Outlet, DKNY, Le Creuset, Levi's Outlet and Waterford.

QUAKER BRIDGE MALL (MERCER COUNTY)

3320 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville

Participating stores include Old York Cellars, The Cheesecake Factory, Macy's, Pandora, Ann Taylor and White House Black Market.

BRIDGEWATER COMMONS (SOMERSET COUNTY)

400 Commons Way, Bridgewater

Curbside pickup from retail stores includes Bloomingdales, Macy’s, Color Me Mine, Pandora, Williams-Sonoma and Uniqlo. Restaurants on-site also are offering orders to-go.

OCEAN COUNTY MALL (OCEAN COUNTY)

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Stores still closed as of Tuesday, but several restaurants were offering curbside

JACKSON OUTLETS (OCEAN COUNTY)

537 Monmouth Road, Jackson Township

As of Tuesday, still closed

CHERRY HILL MALL (CAMDEN COUNTY)

2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill

As of Tuesday, still closed, while restaurants were said to be offering take out.

THE PROMENADE AT SAGEMORE (BURLINGTON COUNTY)

500 Route 73 South, Marlton

Shops offering curbside service are listed under the Events page. Most restaurants are offering take out orders.

MOORESTOWN MALL (BURLINGTON COUNTY)

400 NJ-38, Moorestown

DEPTFORD MALL (GLOUCESTER COUNTY)

1750 Deptford Center Road, Deptford

GLOUCESTER PREMIUM OUTLETS (GLOUCESTER COUNTY)

100 Premium Outlet Drive, Blackwood

PLAYGROUND PIER (ATLANTIC COUNTY)

1 Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City

As of Tuesday, still closed

HAMILTON MALL (ATLANTIC COUNTY)

4403 Black Horse Pike Mays Landing

TANGER OUTLETS (ATLANTIC COUNTY)

2014 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City

WASHINGTON STREET MALL (CAPE MAY COUNTY)

Shoppers are directed to the special COVID-19 update website setup by the community for the latest openings.

