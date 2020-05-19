NJ allowing dentists, doctors, bike shops and car dealerships to reopen

TRENTON — The list of businesses that are being allowed to reopen continues to get longer in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, the state released guidance to allow non-urgent medical and dental procedures to resume Tuesday, May 26.

The state also issued an administrative order allowing bicycle shops and car and motorcycle dealers to resume in-person sales on Wednesday morning.

Gov. Phil Murphy called it an "important step for dealerships and for people who need access to transportation and it's unequivocally another step forward on our road back."

For dentists and doctors, the guidance would specify new rules for keeping patients and providers safe, including staggering appointments to minimize interaction among people in the office, prioritizing certain medical procedures, added sanitation and disinfection and mandatory masks.

The developments come as the the number of COVID-19 patients receiving critical care in the state's hospitals dipped below 1,000 for the first time since the start of April. Hospitals are still treating more than 3,400 total COVID-19 patients.

Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli also said Tuesday that a 22-year-old had succumbed to COVID-19, although they did not reveal any other details.

"When someone in that age range passes, we want to make sure folks hear about that," Murphy said.

Most deaths have been of people age 65 and older. The state has had one pediatric death and 45 deaths in the 18-29 age group.

