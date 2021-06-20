Jersey’s Kevin Smith bringing back He-Man

I hope you didn't throw away your He-Man action figures. New Jersey director and executive producer Kevin Smith announced that he's bringing back the popular animated series Masters of the Universe to Netflix in series form.

According to Smith, the Netflix series will pick up where it left off in the '80s with He-Man in conflict with his nemesis Skeletor!

In what I think is a brilliant marketing move, Mattel, the toy manufacturer who made the He-Man action figures, is also co-producing the series lending to more merchandise for the famed series.

Smith, who's a Highlands, New Jersey native, is not only a He-Man enthusiast, he's taking his role as the new curator of the series very seriously and carefully. He wants to provide the originally integrity of the He-Man moniker.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation premieres on Netflix, July 23, which is the first of five parts.

The voice actors involved in the He-Man production are Chris Wood playing He-Man, Mark Hammil voices Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar voices Teela, and Alicia Silverstone voices Queen Marlena. That's a great group of talented actors.

As you saw Kevin Smith announce in the above video the music score will be done by composer Bear McCreary of Walking Dead and Battlestar Galactica fame.

This is a great opportunity to share your favorite animated series with your kids. Enjoy Masters of the Universe: Revelation on July 23!