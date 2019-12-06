I saw a post from Onlyinyourstate.com that highlights words you would only understand if you lived in New Jersey. Joe V and I brought up the topic on the air and, as usual, D&D listeners didn’t disappoint.

Here are some of the best Jersey-specific words and phrases called in:

jughandle

pork roll

twentyregularcash (All one word)

benny

disco fries

shoobie

jeechyet (Which of course is Jersey for “did you eat yet”)

pineys

what exit

down the shore

saltpepperketchup (Again, all one word)

Italian hot dog

If you’re out of state and hear someone use one of those words/phrases, it immediately identifies them as a New Jerseyan. If you can think of any we missed, leave them in the comments section.

