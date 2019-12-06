Jersey-specific words and phrases

Jughandle at Route 31 and Denow Road in Pennington (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

I saw a post from Onlyinyourstate.com that highlights words you would only understand if you lived in New Jersey. Joe V and I brought up the topic on the air and, as usual, D&D listeners didn’t disappoint.

Here are some of the best Jersey-specific words and phrases called in:

jughandle
pork roll
twentyregularcash (All one word)
benny
disco fries
shoobie
jeechyet (Which of course is Jersey for “did you eat yet”)
pineys
what exit
down the shore
saltpepperketchup (Again, all one word)
Italian hot dog

If you’re out of state and hear someone use one of those words/phrases, it immediately identifies them as a New Jerseyan. If you can think of any we missed, leave them in the comments section.

