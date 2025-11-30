Is the “Jersey Slide” the worst move a driver can make? 

We see it far too often on our roadways. I’ll see it on my way into work and then see it again on my ride home.

It drives me nuts every time. It can happen at any time of day, but during rush hour is the worst because of how populated the roads are.

Cutting across multiple lanes of traffic is just always grounds for a disaster. You never know when you don’t see someone in your blind spot, or someone else is trying to get over at the same time.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Sure, there are countless other boneheaded moves to be made on the road, too. Turning without your signal on, running a red light, blowing a stop sign, driving slowly in the left lane, yielding wrong at a traffic circle, etc.

There are so many, and honestly, we see a ton of them in New Jersey every single day.

But if we’re keeping score, in my book, the Jersey slide is the worst one you see.

You’re just asking for an accident, driving that recklessly. It’s not worth it.

And really, what is it getting you? Especially if traffic isn’t at a standstill? Is it worth the extra couple of minutes you may save by swerving around people?

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.