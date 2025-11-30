I've said before, and I'll say it again, if you don't like watching sports, I'm jealous of you. I'm jealous that you can be totally unaffected by the outcomes of sporting events.

My dad got me into sports when I was really young, but I took it to another level with my obsession with them.

I wear my heart on my sleeve as a fan, something I'm not proud of, and I've absolutely lost sleep over my team losing a heartbreaking game.

That's why I found this study by The Line to be particularly interesting.

According to the study, 57% of Brooklyn Nets fans say that a bad game can occasionally keep them up at night. On average, those fans lay awake for 54 minutes.

Keeping it in the Northeast area, Knicks fans aren't too far behind Nets fans. 44% of Knicks fans say they lose sleep after a bad game, and they lay awake for 45 minutes.

If you're wondering which NBA fanbase loses the least sleep, that would be Sacramento Kings fans. Only 15% of them say they lose sleep after a bad game. However, they lay awake for 56 minutes. So while a majority of the fanbase may not care about a tough loss, those that do REALLY take it hard.

I relate to this more than I'd care to admit. I've probably lost hours of sleep after my team lost a heartbreaker. And I've lived through plenty. The Phillies loss in the playoffs this year alone probably accounted for the most sleep I've lost due to a sporting event.

So again, if you don't care about sports, consider yourself lucky. Because once you start caring you can never go back.

