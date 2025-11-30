The long wait is finally over. After three years without it, Stranger Things came back to our TVs this past Wednesday.

The hit show released its first season back in 2016 and will have its fifth and final season drop on Netflix in just a few hours.

It's been one of my favorites since its inception, so the excitement has been off-the-charts over the last few days and weeks.

Season four was released back in 2022, so it's been a long time coming for us to finally get this final season on our television screens.

The first four episodes of the season came out Wednesday, then three more come out on Christmas, and the finale comes out on New Years Eve. The wait between today and Christmas will be excruciating, I'm sure.

I'll be binging the first four episodes over the next few days, as I'm sure many others will be too.

But it got me thinking, what are some other shows that are 100% binge-worthy?

Below are eight that are approved by me. I'm no TV critic, but I like to think I have good taste in my TV shows. See the eight below and make sure to watch them!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

