NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 16
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
14 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:38am - 7:07pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:01a
|High
Tue 4:11p
|Low
Tue 11:03p
|High
Wed 4:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:25a
|High
Tue 3:45p
|Low
Tue 10:27p
|High
Wed 4:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:37a
|High
Tue 3:59p
|Low
Tue 10:39p
|High
Wed 4:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:29a
|High
Tue 3:41p
|Low
Tue 10:31p
|High
Wed 4:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:24a
|Low
Tue 2:06p
|High
Tue 7:51p
|Low
Wed 3:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:52a
|High
Tue 4:06p
|Low
Tue 11:01p
|High
Wed 4:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 6:31a
|Low
Tue 1:40p
|High
Tue 6:58p
|Low
Wed 2:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:18a
|High
Tue 5:03p
|Low
Tue 11:33p
|High
Wed 5:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:25a
|High
Tue 4:04p
|Low
Tue 10:42p
|High
Wed 4:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:44a
|High
Tue 4:37p
|Low
Tue 11:02p
|High
Wed 5:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:33a
|High
Tue 4:22p
|Low
Tue 10:53p
|High
Wed 5:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:21a
|High
Tue 5:05p
|Low
Tue 11:42p
|High
Wed 5:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, mainly in the evening.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
