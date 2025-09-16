NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 16

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 16

Red flag flies at a beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
14 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature69° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:38am - 7:07pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 10:01a		High
Tue 4:11p		Low
Tue 11:03p		High
Wed 4:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:25a		High
Tue 3:45p		Low
Tue 10:27p		High
Wed 4:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:37a		High
Tue 3:59p		Low
Tue 10:39p		High
Wed 4:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:29a		High
Tue 3:41p		Low
Tue 10:31p		High
Wed 4:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:24a		Low
Tue 2:06p		High
Tue 7:51p		Low
Wed 3:08a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:52a		High
Tue 4:06p		Low
Tue 11:01p		High
Wed 4:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 6:31a		Low
Tue 1:40p		High
Tue 6:58p		Low
Wed 2:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 10:18a		High
Tue 5:03p		Low
Tue 11:33p		High
Wed 5:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:25a		High
Tue 4:04p		Low
Tue 10:42p		High
Wed 4:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 9:44a		High
Tue 4:37p		Low
Tue 11:02p		High
Wed 5:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:33a		High
Tue 4:22p		Low
Tue 10:53p		High
Wed 5:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 10:21a		High
Tue 5:05p		Low
Tue 11:42p		High
Wed 5:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, mainly in the evening.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

