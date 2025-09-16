Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the Northeast

14 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 69° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:38am - 7:07pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:01a High

Tue 4:11p Low

Tue 11:03p High

Wed 4:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:25a High

Tue 3:45p Low

Tue 10:27p High

Wed 4:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:37a High

Tue 3:59p Low

Tue 10:39p High

Wed 4:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:29a High

Tue 3:41p Low

Tue 10:31p High

Wed 4:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:24a Low

Tue 2:06p High

Tue 7:51p Low

Wed 3:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:52a High

Tue 4:06p Low

Tue 11:01p High

Wed 4:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 6:31a Low

Tue 1:40p High

Tue 6:58p Low

Wed 2:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:18a High

Tue 5:03p Low

Tue 11:33p High

Wed 5:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:25a High

Tue 4:04p Low

Tue 10:42p High

Wed 4:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:44a High

Tue 4:37p Low

Tue 11:02p High

Wed 5:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:33a High

Tue 4:22p Low

Tue 10:53p High

Wed 5:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:21a High

Tue 5:05p Low

Tue 11:42p High

Wed 5:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, mainly in the evening.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

