Advisories

MEDIUM RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday. Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:11a High

Tue 1:35p Low

Tue 7:31p High

Wed 1:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:35a High

Tue 1:09p Low

Tue 6:55p High

Wed 1:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:47a High

Tue 1:23p Low

Tue 7:07p High

Wed 1:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:39a High

Tue 1:05p Low

Tue 6:59p High

Wed 1:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 11:16a High

Tue 5:15p Low

Tue 11:36p High

Wed 5:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:21a High

Tue 1:26p Low

Tue 7:33p High

Wed 1:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:50a High

Tue 4:22p Low

Tue 11:10p High

Wed 4:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:53a High

Tue 2:12p Low

Tue 8:06p High

Wed 2:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:57a High

Tue 1:08p Low

Tue 7:08p High

Wed 1:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:14a High

Tue 1:26p Low

Tue 7:28p High

Wed 1:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:01a High

Tue 1:15p Low

Tue 7:14p High

Wed 1:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:53a High

Tue 2:12p Low

Tue 8:07p High

Wed 2:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

