NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 1
Advisories
MEDIUM RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday. Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 77°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 7:11a
|High
Tue 1:35p
|Low
Tue 7:31p
|High
Wed 1:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:35a
|High
Tue 1:09p
|Low
Tue 6:55p
|High
Wed 1:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:47a
|High
Tue 1:23p
|Low
Tue 7:07p
|High
Wed 1:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:39a
|High
Tue 1:05p
|Low
Tue 6:59p
|High
Wed 1:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 11:16a
|High
Tue 5:15p
|Low
Tue 11:36p
|High
Wed 5:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:21a
|High
Tue 1:26p
|Low
Tue 7:33p
|High
Wed 1:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:50a
|High
Tue 4:22p
|Low
Tue 11:10p
|High
Wed 4:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:53a
|High
Tue 2:12p
|Low
Tue 8:06p
|High
Wed 2:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:57a
|High
Tue 1:08p
|Low
Tue 7:08p
|High
Wed 1:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:14a
|High
Tue 1:26p
|Low
Tue 7:28p
|High
Wed 1:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:01a
|High
Tue 1:15p
|Low
Tue 7:14p
|High
Wed 1:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:53a
|High
Tue 2:12p
|Low
Tue 8:07p
|High
Wed 2:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
