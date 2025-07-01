NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 1

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 1

Yellow warning flag flies in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MEDIUM RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday. Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 77°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 7:11a		High
Tue 1:35p		Low
Tue 7:31p		High
Wed 1:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:35a		High
Tue 1:09p		Low
Tue 6:55p		High
Wed 1:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:47a		High
Tue 1:23p		Low
Tue 7:07p		High
Wed 1:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:39a		High
Tue 1:05p		Low
Tue 6:59p		High
Wed 1:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 11:16a		High
Tue 5:15p		Low
Tue 11:36p		High
Wed 5:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:21a		High
Tue 1:26p		Low
Tue 7:33p		High
Wed 1:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:50a		High
Tue 4:22p		Low
Tue 11:10p		High
Wed 4:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:53a		High
Tue 2:12p		Low
Tue 8:06p		High
Wed 2:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:57a		High
Tue 1:08p		Low
Tue 7:08p		High
Wed 1:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 7:14a		High
Tue 1:26p		Low
Tue 7:28p		High
Wed 1:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:01a		High
Tue 1:15p		Low
Tue 7:14p		High
Wed 1:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:53a		High
Tue 2:12p		Low
Tue 8:07p		High
Wed 2:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

